The Strain Season 4 Teaser Released

The upcoming season of The Strain will be its last, but it will most likely pull out all the stops in wrapping up the horrific story we’ve seen so far.

UP NEXT: The Strain Renewed For Season 4 Ending

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a statement released last fall, Carlton Cuse explained, “After finishing the writing on Season 3, Guillermo, Chuck and I looked at our remaining story and felt the best version could be told in one more season.”

Cuse continued, “We have a fantastic plan for an exciting and climatic season 4. We are deeply grateful to FX for supporting our vision and for allowing us to end the show on our own timetable.”

The above teaser serves as a faux commercial for an in-world “cure” for the vampiric infection of the show, while also informing audiences it will be airing this summer. The show has traditionally aired beginning in August, which might be the case, or it could debut in the months prior.

Deadline released details about what fans might expect of the coming season, saying, “The Strain has the very survival of humanity at stake, with New York City as a battleground. Written off by the federal government, the citizens are on their own in the ultimate showdown between humans and strigoi.”

There’s no definitive date yet but we can’t wait to see what showrunner Cuse and Guillermo del Toro have in store for fans. The series is based on a trilogy of novels from del Toro and Chuck Hogan, with del Toro having written and directed the show’s pilot episode.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T YouTube, Trailers Promos Teasers]