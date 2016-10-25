The Internet Can’t Decide Whether The Person In This Photo Is Tom Hanks Or Bill Murray

Is this Bill Murray or Tom Hanks?!

The Internet had some trouble deciding which actor was photographed in a resurfaced picture posted to the Reasons My Son Is Crying blog back in 2013, according to UsWeekly.

In the photo, Hanks/Murray wears an orange windbreaker with a bucket hat while mimicking the baby’s cry face.

“Why do tom hanks and Bill Murray look the same like I can’t tell them apart I’m worried,” one person commented on the photo on Facebook and another added: “I swear that is Tom Hanks.”

Although many of the commenters believed it was Hanks, the mother of the baby cleared up the confusion.

“He met Bill Murray,” she wrote alongside the funny image. “Submitted by: Laura R. Location: St. Andrew’s, Scotland.”

Another Facebook user concluded:”What I learned from the comments: When Bill Murray is crying, he starts to look like Tom Hanks.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com