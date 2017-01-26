The Horrifying Moment The Minnesota Governor Collapses During Middle Of A Speech

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton collapsed while delivering the State of the State, hitting his head on the lectern on the way down. Once the 69-year-old was moved to a back room, he appeared to be conscious. Shortly after the incident, House Speaker Kurt Daudt said Dayton was “up and about.”

Later that evening, the Governor’s son Eric took to Twitter to update his followers on his father’s condition.

I’m with my dad now and he’s doing great. Thank you all for your kind well-wishes and words of concern. — Eric Dayton (@ericdayton) January 24, 2017

This isn’t the first time Dayton has had a health scare, having previously fainted during a hot and crowded event back in February of 2016 and was hospitalized. In December 2015, Dayton underwent elective lower back surgery and the event the following February was said to be a result of that surgery. He claimed to have been feeling pressure in his lower back before collapsing and once he was released from the hospital, dehydration was deemed responsible for the incident.

The timing of his collapse came roughly 75% of the way through the Democrats speech about where to bring the state in the coming months, addressing battles with Republicans over legislation.

