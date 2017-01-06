The Hollyweed Culprit Is Hiding Out And Is Afraid Of Being Arrested

The culprit responsible for the “Hollyweed” sign has reportedly gone into hiding in the fear that he will be arrested.

According to TMZ, Zach Fernandez, who goes by Jesushands on social media, is staying out of the spotlight in an undisclosed location after altering the iconic Hollywood sign to read “Hollyweed.”

Fernandez’s friends have indicated that he left LA, and doesn’t intend to return any time soon because he is afraid of facing charges. However, it doesn’t seem like law enforcement officials are pulling out all the stops to bring Fernandez to justice given that he’s only facing a trespassing charge.

LAPD sources said that Fernandez indicated that he was willing to meet with them this week, but he failed to show up.

Fernandez recently shared a picture of the Hollyweed sign stunt on Instagram. “In all it’s [sic] glory. #hollyweed photo: @strapbyelroobs.”

In all it’s glory.🙏🏼✌🏼💜 #hollyweed photo: @strapsbyelroobs A photo posted by Zach Fernandez (@jesushands) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:59am PST

After pulling off the prank, Fernandez has received an outpouring of praise from the weed-smoking community. One of his admirers includes pop superstar Miley Cyrus.

The 24-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer clearly wasn’t quite as outraged as many of the people in Los Angeles were. In fact, the alterations to the iconic sign seemingly gave Cyrus some inspiration heading into the New Year.

Miley Cyrus posted a photo of the vandalized Hollywood sign on Instagram with the caption: “I knew 2017 was going to MY year!!!!!!!!! Great start everybody! F*ck yeah! Hollyweed!”

💚 I knew 2017 was going to be MY year!!!!!!!!! 💚 Great start everybody! Fuck yeah! Hollyweed! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:38pm PST

Miley Cyrus wasn’t the only celebrity to offer her support for the prankster. Tommy Chong reportedly gave Fernandez a pound of weed, which he posted a picture of on the Internet. Yes, you read that correctly…a pound of weed.

Check out the photo here.

The “Hollyweed” alteration came shortly after the state of California passed a law legalizing recreational marijuana usage. However, local businesses won’t be permitted to sell and distribute the product until January 1, 2018.

While many on social media have expressed their admiration for the prank, this wasn’t exactly an original stunt. The Hollywood sign has been altered multiple times, and this isn’t even the first time it was changed to read “Hollyweed.”

What are your thoughts about the Hollyweed sign guy going into hiding?

