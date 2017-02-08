Text Messages Reveal Mischa Barton’s Drug-Fueled Desperation

Mischa Barton’s increasingly bizarre public behavior has been widely attributed to an out-of-control drug habit, and now we may have our first confirmation of how deep the former OC actress’ addiction goes.

In reported text messages between Barton and a friend, the 31-year-old is said to have responded, “I need those. And I would kiss your face for a couple Xanax and some Norcos … just like a couple of those,” when asked if she wanted any Adderall.

Adderall is used as a stimulant, Xanax is used as a sedative, and Norco is used to treat pain. All three drugs are on the controlled substance list, which means it is illegal to acquire them without a valid prescription.

Just under two weeks ago Barton was hospitalized after a highly publicized breakdown where she was seen climbing a fence in her neighborhood and yelling about the end of the world, among other things.

In addition to the controlled substance medications she attempted to obtain, Barton also mentioned a “rich coke dealer” that she apparently knows. Some friends also reported that saw her snort “some kind of white powder,” but they did not confirm if it was cocaine.

Dr. Stuart Fischer from New York, who specializes in internal medicine, was shown some recent photographs of Barton, where there is visible bruising on her legs that is said to be attributed to her injecting drugs. Dr. Fischer stated that, even though he hasn’t treated her and is simply commenting on what he sees in the photographs provided, “It’s possible these scars are from drug abuse, sometimes referred to as a ‘skin popping.’ These are usually a last resort for desperate individuals who cannot inject drugs intravenously.”

Barton was most recently seen on the 22nd season of Dancing With The Stars, and was ultimately the second contestant eliminated, after TV host Geraldo Rivera. She had been very vocal that this was not an enjoyable experience for her.

Following her drug-induced outburst, and subsequent hospitalization at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Barton was still recently seen out partying in L.A. at a club called Clutch. A person close to the situation stated that they felt, “She needs help. A lot of help.”

