Tess Holiday Strips To Bra At Train Station For Body Acceptance Protest

It takes real guts and bravery to do what these women did. While most people are bundled in sweaters, jackets, scarves and hats, Tess Holiday stripped down to her bra to join other women in a body acceptance protest.

Tess was joined by a bunch of other women who stood in the Canadian train station with huge signs above their heads that read, “Share this if you’re unapologetic #IWon’tCompromise.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, so this is really a powerful message!

“Today something amazing happened and I got to share it with these amazing women,” Tess captioned the Instagram video from Feb. 18. “Yes for body diversity. Yes to walking through Union Station in just your bra and jeans. Yes to us embracing our bodies at all stages.”

As a model consistently under the microscope, Tess has grown thick skin and she won’t let anyone make fun of her, or her family.

As if being a plus size model isn’t hard enough, Tess was actually bullied for breastfeeding her child in a public space. But Tess being the fighter she is fired back on Instagram, calling her haters “uneducated.”

Tess gave birth to her and fiancé’s first child, a son named Bowie, in June 2016. The catwalk stunner and Nick Holliday are due to tie the knot very soon, and we can’t wait to see what the future has in store for her.

More: Kourtney Kardashian Post Cryptic Instagram Message | Ashlee Simpson Shares Touching Birthday Message to Cancer Fighting Dad | Mariah Carey Makes Massive Confirmation About Her Relationship Status

[H/T Hollywood Life]