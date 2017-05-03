Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra Reveals He Wants A Son By ‘Next Year’

Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra explained to his wife, Catelynn (Lowell) Baltierra, that he is ready to expand their family and would like to have a son by “next year.”

Not only does the 25-year-old reality star want to add another child to his and Catelynn’s brood in the near future, but also he was adamant about having a boy. While Tyler has his heart set on expanding their family, his 25-year-old wife Catelynn wasn’t exactly on board.

“I’m not sure if I want a big family or not,” she said. “I mean, how soon would you want to have another kid?”

Tyler responded by saying that he would like to have a little boy by “next year.”

Baltierra then said to his wife, “You want babies!”

“Yeah, eventually,” Catelynn said. “But it also scares me, after having my first one that I went all postpartum and s—. It freaks me out. That makes me way more hesitant this time around.”

The scene went down on Monday’s episode of the wildly popular MTV series. At the time of the discussion, Tyler and Catelynn were preparing for their two-year-old daughter Nova’s second birthday party. After the festivities concluded, Tyler’s mother, Kim, asked her son if he had given any thought to having another child.

“You and Cate … is she pregnant?” Kim said.

“No,” Tyler said in response while nodding his head.

“What does that mean?” said Kim.

Tyler then explained why it might be challenging for him and Catelynn to have another child.

“I think now it’s a little different because I want [another baby],” Tyler said. “I don’t have to carry it or anything.”

Kim then gave Tyler a piece of advice.

“Yeah, don’t have one until she’s ready,” she said. “Because moms are the one’s that really do everything, let’s face it.”

Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG showed the famous mothers facing several tough situations. Most notably, Amber Portwood revealing her frightening re-diagnosis with a personality disorder that will prevent her and Matt Baier from having more kids. Learn more here.

