Teen Mom OG Officially Returning To MTV

Teen Mom OG is officially returning to MTV!

All four moms – Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, Farrah Abraham, and Maci Bookout – have agreed to return to the show, which will be airing this coming April.

Here’s what’s going on in the lives of the four stars of the reality show:

Farrah Abraham has been extremely busy as she opened a children’s boutique named after her daughter Sofia. The company is the third business that the 25-year-old has started. Farrah’s relationship with her boyfriend Simon has been going through a tumultuous period and she has been forced to exclude her mother, Debra, from her life.

Even though Debra and Farrah went through a rough patch, the two teamed up for Debra’s first ever rap video that was released on Tuesday. Yes, you read that right.

Farrah’s mother, whose alternate hip-hop ego is Debz OG, put out a music video that is easily one of the best things you will see all week. Check out the video here.

As for Amber Portwood, she is in the midst of her custody agreement with Gary. Their arrangement seems to be going swimmingly until he prevents their daughter Leah from staying over at her house during the school week. When the 26-year-old mother isn’t arguing with Gary, she has been busy attempting to launch an online clothing boutique.

Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor are finding their groove in married life. The couple is living in Tennessee and is raising Bentley, Jayde, and Maverick. Bentley’s dad, Ryan, is still involved and co-parenting with Maci.

Catelynn Lowell is pregnant with her husband Tyler’s baby, but the timing might not be ideal for the two of them. The 24-year-old is nervous that she will experience postpartum depression once again like she did with Novalee. Also, Tyler is going through issues of his own as he has been battling depression. The stress is compounded by the fact that he is trying to deal with his father Butch being released from prison.

With so much going on in the lives of the stars of Teen Mom OG, you definitely aren’t going to want to miss this gritty series when the show returns this spring.

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

Are you excited for Teen Mom OG to return to MTV?

[H/T MTV]