Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Posts Cryptic Tweet With Taylor Swift Lyrics

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry posted a tweet using Taylor Swift lyrics that has her fans in an uproar wondering what the meaning is behind the cryptic message.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old reality star tweeted: “All you had to do was stay, had me in the palm of your hand.”

All you had to do was stay, had me in the palm of your hands — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) February 7, 2017

After Lowry shared this tweet, her fans instantly speculated whether the message was about her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

While the mother-of-two seemingly is suggesting that all Javi “had to do was stay,” her former spouse doesn’t seem to think this is what caused their relationship to go up in flames.

“I’m disgusted when I look at her,” Marroquin said while talking with Us Weekly earlier this week.

Even though they have been separated for quite some time, Javi explained that their friendship and co-parenting arrangement was working out swimmingly until he learned new details about his reality star ex.

“I thought things were really great,” the young dad said. “A very reliable source came up to me and brought some new things to light that I didn’t know about, so all of that went right out the window.”

As far as Javi remembers, the two of them had a falling out because Kailyn didn’t want to have more kids following her tragic miscarriage.

“I thought we divorced cause she didn’t want more kids? That’s weird,” he wrote on Twitter after last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2 aired on MTV.

In a since-deleted tweet, Kailyln lashed out by writing: “You blamed me for miscarrying & our marriage was toxic. Why would I want more kids with you?”

Javi Marroquin did admit that he blamed Kailyn for miscarrying, but he believed this issue was behind them.

“That was last season and I apologized for that and I have my own little theory that will come up eventually but if she wants to keep throwing that around, so be it,” he said. “I already apologized on camera to her and she’s lucky I was sleeping when she said that because I had a comeback but she deleted it by the time I woke up.”

What do you think Kailyn Lowry meant by tweeting these Taylor Swift lyrics?

