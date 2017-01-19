Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Makes Big Twitter Name Edit, Sparks Fire With Relationship Tweet

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry cause quite a commotion on social media on Wednesday. The 24-year-old changed her Twitter name from Kailyn to just Kail, and sent out a tweet about relationships that sparked a heavy reaction from her followers.

Lowry tweeted: “Can someone tell me why people will do relationship things with someone but claim they don’t want a relationship?”

Can someone tell me why people will do relationship things with someone but claim they don’t want a relationship? — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) January 17, 2017

After the reality star shared the tweet, her followers sent back responses in order to help Lowry find the answer to the question she posed. A slew of Twitter users empathized Lowry’s struggle and tried to reach out and comfort her.While some social media users offered support for Kailyn, others lashed out at the mother of two for her own past transgressions in her highly publicized relationships.

Check out some of the Twitter responses below:

@KailLowry BC he’s waiting for something better to come along. You’re the side girl before there was even a main girl. — Mad Mandy (@Madmandysmh) January 17, 2017

@KailLowry take it from my old ass, those people aren’t worth your time. they don’t change. find someone who wants what you want 100%. — libtarded (@jeshface) January 17, 2017

@KailLowry can you tell me why someone would have a 2nd child with someone they’re not in a stable relationship, just to have a baby? 🤷🏻‍♀️😒 — Kristen Cribben (@kris10cribben) January 17, 2017

@KailLowry they wanna have their cake and eat it too 😒 — Samantha ⚜ (@tenninetyx) January 17, 2017

@KailLowry you wouldn’t have to worry about it if you would have fought for your marriage 👌🏼 — G (@Digga4462) January 17, 2017

