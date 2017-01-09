Teen Mom 2 Jenelle Evans Throws Baby Shower for Baby No. 3

The final countdown to baby number 3 has finally started for Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans. The reality star celebrated the upcoming arrival of her first baby girl with family and friends. Now, she just has to wait for the little one to arrive.

Evans took to her Instagram account to post a few pictures and videos from her party. In a group photo, it’s clear to see that the soon-to-be mother of three was happy as ever.

“It’s awesome to have such a great group of friends that come from hours away to celebrate my new baby girl’s arrival soon!” Evans captioned her group photo. “Tonight was great and wouldn’t want it any other way. Now the 3 week countdown begins Miss. Ensley!”

The baby girl Evans is expecting is her first child with her fiancé David Eason. Ever since announcing that she was pregnant back in August, Evans has been diligent in capturing the progress of her pregnancy on her social media account. Of course, with her two sons, she got to capture those moments on both 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2.

Excuse my mom… but wanted a little personal dinner for a baby shower this time. 🌷💕🎂 A video posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 7, 2017 at 6:55pm PST

Evans has certainly had her issues in the past. She has had many run-ins with the law and has had issues with sobriety, but since she found out she was pregnant, she had committed to staying sober. However, despite her efforts to be a better person, she has still found herself in the middle of major drama, including an assault charge brought on her by her ex-fiancé’s girlfriend.

Evans has since been proven not guilty in her assault case. Let’s hope that as the time for baby Ensley to arrive gets closer – and as much time as possibly after she arrives – Evans can stay out of trouble.

