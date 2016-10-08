Teacher Finally Loses It After Students Relentlessly Threaten Him

A Richmond, Virginia teacher finally had enough after his students threatened him again and again.



The teacher from Richmond’s George Wythe High stormed out of the classroom after being pushed to his limit, only to return a few moments later to contend with his disruptive students.

“I have been threatened multiple times,” the teacher screams. “I don’t come here to put my life in danger from other people’s nonsense.I don’t go home, go to sleep, then come to work and expect to be threatened… I don’t deserve it.”

Richmond School Board member Kim Gray said this isn’t the first time she’s seen a teacher snap at the hands of unruly students, suggesting gang activity could be the root cause.

“It’s just heart-wrenching to see our employees have to endure the taunting,” Gray said. “We’re seeing all of the gang activity within all of our comprehensive high schools. It’s spilling into the middle schools and some of the elementary schools as well.”

Violence in Richmond school has reached a disturbing high, with the acts violence ranging from “capital murder of an officer, to rape and sodomy, to drug activity.”

Richmond Schools spokeswoman Kenita Bowers recognizes the problem as a whole, and the recent incident.

“This incident is a personnel matter and is being resolved in accordance with the district’s human resources procedures,” Bowers said.

Adeline Martin, a concerned mother whose son was in a nearby classroom during the outburst, encourages students to go to school to learn, not cause problems.

“I feel like the kids need to come to school to learn and not to badger or fight other students as well as teachers,” Martin said. “That’s why it’s so hard for us to get teachers to teach good kids trying to learn — like my son.”

