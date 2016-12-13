Taylor Swift’s BFF Karlie Kloss Posts Hilarious Birthday Throwback Picture Of Them Together

Today marks the anniversary of the birth of one of the world’s biggest pop sensations, in the form of Taylor Swift. The musician is normally pretty coy about her personal life, but sources say she was born in the year 1989. To celebrate the occasion, many people on social media are paying their respects to the superstar, and some of those people actually know Taylor personally.

Happiest of Birthdays to my ride or die @taylorswift ❤️🎂👯❤️ I feel blessed to count you as my friend, sister and partner in crime. Can’t wait to celebrate together very soon ❤️🍪🍾 A photo posted by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Dec 13, 2016 at 4:09am PST

Supermodel Karlie Kloss took to her Instagram account to share her devotion to her best friend, conveying the true meaning of friendship with a series of different emojis that include cakes, hearts, and cookies. Kloss and Swift love to bake together and Kloss even has her own line of vegan and gluten-free pastries.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Happy birthday, T. Swift! Here’s hoping we get 27 more years of super catchy pop songs.

MORE TAYLOR SWIFT NEWS: Ryan Reynolds Lends Taylor Swift His Deadpool Costume| 5 Loki Inspired Love Songs For Taylor Swift’s Next Album | Drake Includes Taylor Swift Couple Name In Hashtag, Internet Loses It | Taylor Swift’s Court-Sealed Groping Photo Leaked Online

[H/T Teen Vogue]

– – – –

Are you excited for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? Get your tickets here!