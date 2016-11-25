Taylor Swift Pulls Off Best Mannequin Challenge Yet

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has joined the latest Internet craze and posted her version of the Mannequin Challenge. The “Blank Space” singer might have just done the best one yet!

To celebrate Thanksgiving holiday, Swift was at her Rhode Island beach house with friends and family. The crazy fun video featured Swift herself, her brother Austin, Broadway’s Kinky Boots star Todrick Hall, models Martha Hunt, Lily Donaldson, and Leah McCarthy.

For those who don’t know, the mannequin challenge involves holding a pose for as long as possible while the song “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd plays in the background. However, Swift and co. couldn’t exactly hold the pose for that long.

The 26-year-old musician posted the video with the caption: “#mannequinchallenge @todrick @marthahunt @dr.jari @lilydonaldson @austinkingsleyswift @leahmccarthy.”

Make sure you watch all the way until the end, it is absolutely priceless.

#mannequinchallenge @todrick @marthahunt @dr.jari @lilydonaldson @austinkingsleyswift @leahmccarthy A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 24, 2016 at 5:40pm PST

In addition to the hilarious mannequin challenge video, Swift posted several pictures of her group of friends frolicking around the beach.

Thankful for piggy back rides @lilydonaldson A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 24, 2016 at 3:57pm PST

On Wednesday of this week, Swift paid a visit to her friend and American Idol alum Todrick hall in New York City at his Broadway performance of Kinky Boots. After Hall was tapped to play Lola in the Cyndi Launder scored musical, he explained that he turned to Taylor Swift for encouragement.

“Taylor’s been the person I’ve been calling the most when I’m freaking out,” he said while chatting with Entertainment Tonight. “She’s been like, ‘Todrick, you got this.’ She’s like, ‘You’re the most fierce person I know.’ I’ve been strutting in my heels for her on FaceTime.”

Okay. Went to see @todrick in Kinky Boots tonight and you just need to go see it. Not trying to be bossy. But you need to. Congrats also to Haven Burton, Aaron C. Finley and the rest of that RIDICULOUSLY FLAWLESS CAST. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 23, 2016 at 9:45pm PST

To see all the photos Taylor Swift posted, go to her Instagram profile here.

Do you think Taylor Swift’s mannequin challenge was the best one yet?

