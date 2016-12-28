Taylor Swift Gives 96-Year-Old Fan Private Holiday Performance

Taylor Swift is sometimes dismissed for performing pop songs that appeal to a younger demographic, but as she’s one of the best-selling artists of all time, clearly she holds appeal with older audiences. Nothing proves that point more than Cyrus Porter, the 96-year-old WWII veteran who was treated to a performance from the pop sensation in his own living room.

While enjoying the holidays with his family on Monday in New Madrid, MO, Porter was surprised to see Swift show up with guitar in hand, ready to play some of her tunes.

Porter has never quite seen the singer so close, but he’s far from being a newbie at a Taylor performance, having driven as far as hundreds of miles to see her in Memphis, TN. In addition to merely being a huge fan of Swift, Porter also says that his connection to her music has strengthened relationships with some of his 20 grandchildren, as they attend her concerts together.

The veteran is currently battling cancer and his goal is to fight the effects long enough to see Swift from the front row on her next tour.

As you can see from the video, not only did Porter get a front row performance of “Shake It Off,” but the performance got him so excited that he couldn’t resist standing up to shake it off on his own.

