Tarek El Moussa ‘Relieved’ to Be Cancer-Free After Three Years

Tarek El Moussa was diagnosed with thyroid cancer three years ago after a fan spotted a lump on his neck and alerted producers, and the Flip or Flop star was able to overcome the disease. He’s still cancer free today, and recently took to Instagram to celebrate his healthy status.

The HGTV star shared a screenshot of a text conversation he had with his doctor after a checkup, with the medical provider telling El Moussa his ultrasound looked “pristine.”

“So far all the labs look great. Thyroglobin is low. Beta hcg low,” the message read. “Testosterone levels normal. Nothing to suggest any badness from your thyroid cancer which is great news. Your ultrasound was pristine. No thyroid tissue and nothing suspicious in your neck. It is great news.”

“Wow that is really really great news!!!” El Moussa replied. “Thank you so much!! I’m relieved.”

He shared his excitement with his followers in the photo’s caption, writing that he feels “great.”

“Still #cancer #free!!!!” Tarek wrote. “Having cancer is a very scary thing…I always get nervous going into each check up and today I got GREAT news!! Having no thyroid and balancing medications is tough! I’m finally at UCLA and I’m on the right doses of medication.”

“People don’t know but I was very over medicated with rapid heart rate and palpitations to the point where I wore a heart rate monitor,” he continued. “It really messed me up but today everything is dialed and I finally feel great after 3 years!!”

This story first appeared at Womanista.