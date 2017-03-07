Tarek El Moussa Says He Was ‘Bothered’ by Christina El Moussa’s Relationship With Gary Anderson

Tarek and Christina El Moussa‘s split has been making headlines for months, and it doesn’t look like the drama is slowing down anytime soon.

Tarek recently spoke to Us Weekly about how he’s been doing after he and Christina announced their split in December, and had a few words to say about Christina’s now-defunct relationship with contractor Gary Anderson in the process.

“Obviously, it bothered me,” Tarek admitted. “But now I think, she can live her life. I’m in such a good place now that I don’t want anything to take me down.”Tarek revealed that he is not currently in a relationship, and likely won’t be for a while.

“I’m not dating anyone specifically. To be honest, I think it will be a long, long time before I’m in a relationship,” he tells Us. “I just wouldn’t be prepared for anything serious right now. I can’t even imagine bringing someone around my kids.”

Tarek and Christina secretly split last year after an altercation at their home in May, and Tarek filed for divorce in January. Christina and Anderson began dating in mid-2016 and split in February. Tarek and Christina are currently filming season 7 of their HGTV show, Flip or Flop. The El Moussas share two children, daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 18 months, and Tarek shared that they are his number-one priority.

“I’m just going to keep moving and rebuilding my life and be the best dad,” he said. “I just have so much fun with my kids.”

“I just want to be the best dad possible. We need to co-parent and get along and be friendly,” he added of Christina. “We’ve been together for almost 11 years. I’d say we went through this process together. We started as kids. She was 22 and I was 24. I see the future is bright for both of us. I wish her the best in whatever she ends up doing. I’m very excited to see where the world takes me.”

