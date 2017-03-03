Tarek El Moussa Admits To Dating The Nanny After Split From Wife

Tarek and Christina El Moussa from HGTV‘s Flip Or Flop have been separated for quite some time. And although Tarek said he has “totally moved on” he admitted to Us Weekly that seeing his estranged wife dating show contractor Gary Anderson “bothered him [at first].”

“But she can live her life,” the 35-year-old added.

The father-of-two, also confessed he dated the couple’s babysitter, Alyssa Logan, 23, for a month shortly following their split.

“I was going through a tough time, and she’s amazing,” he gushed. “I never held hands with her around the kids, though. Now I’m not dating anyone specifically. It will be a long time before I’m in a relationship.”

The star told the publication he was warned by his friends not to pursue a relationship while she was an employee.

He fired her before they began dating her in September.

Meanwhile, Christina, who began dating Gary shortly after the couple split has since broken up with the contractor.

The husband and wife real estate agent couple split after seven years of marriage last summer.

Back in May police received a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun who turned out to be Tarek.

A helicopter and nearly a dozen deputies responded as witnesses told the site they saw Tarek run out the back door of his home with a gun and tried to escape down a hiking trail. Sources added they saw Christina run out of the house sobbing and trembling just shortly after.



The site reported that Tarek was eventually spotted by officers and ordered to drop his weapon.

The father-of-two allegedly told police he had no intention of injuring himself and simply wanted to “blow off some steam.” He later told police the entire situation was blown out of proportion.

A source told the publication Tarek had made strides after seeking treatment and said the rehab definitely brought him back to life. Tarek apparently told people on the set of his HGTV show after receiving treatment that he was a new man and that he had stopped drinking.

