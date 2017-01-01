Tarek El Moussa Calls 2016 ‘Biggest Defining Year’ Of His Life

Tarek El Moussa has decided that instead of looking back at 2016 with regret, he will look back with a sense of learning. The HGTV star recently posted a video on Instagram where he discussed how though 2016 was a difficult year, it was probably his most defining year yet.

Earlier in 2016, the Flip or Flop star separated from his wife of seven years, Christina El Moussa. The couple not only had two children, Taylor, 6 and Brayden, 1, but they also worked together on their HGTV show. Needless to say, their marital separation has caused a lot of change for Tarek.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Flip Or Flop’s Christina El Moussa Posts Photo With New Beau’s Daughter

Despite the lows of his year, El Moussa has chosen to use 2016 as a time to reflect on his life choices and learn from his mistakes. He posted a video featuring a collection of photos of his family from the last year.

“Today signifies the end of another year,” he wrote in the caption of the video. “It’s a time where we all reflect on our own personal journey. Looking back we must ask ourselves what we did right and what we did wrong. It’s a time to look back and ask ourselves if we took advantage of the year we will never get back.”

El Moussa goes on to talk about how this year has clearly changed the direction of his life, but he knows that it has made him stronger in the end. He has learned a lot about himself over the last year and takes that knowledge with him into the New Year.

What’s more, he encourages others to take the New Year as an opportunity to reflect on the past year and learn what you can from your past self. Hopefully, 2017 will prove to be a better and more prosperous year for El Moussa.

More: Flip Or Flop Star Slammed On Instagram Amidst Split | ‘Flip or Flop’ Stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa Separate After Altercation | HGTV’s Flip Or Flop Stars Give Awkward Hug After Coffee

[H/T PEOPLE]