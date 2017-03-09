Survivor Premiere Sets A New Record Low In Viewership

CBS‘ Survivor: Game Changers debuted to a new series low in the season debut on Wednesday night, but was still able to hold off stiff competition from the other networks.

Even though the show’s premiere didn’t do as well as the reality TV program has done in the past, the launch of its “Game Changers” edition still went on to win in overall audience and with the coveted 18-49 demographic.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Season 34 debut of Survivor was actually the 500th episode of the show. Despite its historical success, the premiere dropped 8% in overall audience. Coming in behind Survivor was the second-season debut of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, which also recorded a series-low with a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo.

In case you missed the show last night, there were two contestants eliminated from the competition. One of the players that got booted off the show was Season 28 Survivor: Cagayan winner, Tony Vlachos.

The police officer spoke with Us Weekly about his strategy going into the first episode that showed him sprinting off into the jungle in search of the hidden idol.

“I wasn’t going to try and act like someone I’m not,” Vlachos said. “I made it a joke, but behind every joke lies the truth. So as I was joking around, I really was looking for the idol. My strategy was don’t try and hide. Be who you are because that’s what they are expecting to see. And if I showed it to them right in their face, they might accept it.”

Even though Vlachos has been eliminated, he still was able to size up the group and get a sense for what contestant would be most likely to take home the grand prize.

“Sandra [Diaz-Twine, two-time winner]. For sure,” Vlachos said. “She’s clever. She doesn’t come at you in a threatening way. Those little, subtle movements that she makes are enough for people to gravitate toward her. I had the strong guys on my side and then at the snap of a finger, they were with her.

Be sure to tune in for Survivor on CBS Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Did you watch the Season 34 premiere of Survivor on Wednesday night?

Up Next:

[H/T Deadline, Us Weekly]