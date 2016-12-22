Supermodel Janice Dickinson Slams Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s Vogue Covers

Kendall Jenner has been fighting against criticism about her modeling career for a while now. Many people have claimed that she is not a model and didn’t deserve her Vogue cover. Well, now the “World’s First Supermodel” and former America’s Next Top Model judge, Janice Dickinson has chimed in on Jenner – and dragged Kim Kardashian and Kanye West down too.

Dickinson made an appearance on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro, where the topic of Jenner and her famous family came up. According to Dickinson, who is currently working on an app to help agents find models, Jenner is a “lovely” person, but Dickinson doesn’t think that she is a supermodel.

“I don’t think she’s a supermodel, I don’t,” she said before being shown a photo from one of Jenner’s shoots. “Give me a break. You think that’s supermodel? That is not a supermodel.”

Of course, the former supermodel didn’t stop at just insulting Jenner’s career, she also went on to not only insult her looks but the looks of her family. Dickinson says that the Kardashians and the Jenners don’t have the “couture proportions” it takes to be a model. And, even though Jenner is taller and lacks the same famous curves as her sisters, Dickinson still doesn’t believe that she has the body for being a model.

“They’re not models! They’re reality TV stars! You know modeling is extremely hard work you have to have perfect proportions. The Kardashians do not have couture proportion.” Dickinson said.

Of course, the outspoken Dickinson couldn’t help but mention that it disgusted her that Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West, as well as Jenner, were all able to score a Vogue cover. Dickinson said that it “made me want to vomit.”

Watch below for the entire interview with Janice Dickinson. She starts talking about Jenner and Kardashian around the 11-minute marker.

[H/T PEOPLE]