Suits Cast Goes Full Zombie In Halloween Pictures

The cast of the hit USA Network show Suits just went full-on Zombie for a series of awesome Halloween pictures.

All the show’s stars including Gabriel Macht, Patrick Adams, Meghan Markle, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Rick Hoffman all were given a creepier new look for their character. Even in the undead form, these actors are still looking enviably stylish.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With the spookiest holiday of the year just around the corner, the USA Network even gave the Suits characters a zombie-fied take on their names. Jessica Pearson became Jess-EEK-a Pearson, Harvey Specter became Harvey SPOOK-ter, Mike Ross became Mike-HELL Ross, Donna Paulson became Donn-AARGGGGH Pallbearer, and lastly Louis Litt became Ghoulish Litt.

Check out the Suits cast with the new zombie look here on USA Network.

Other cool news from the show is that the series was renewed earlier this summer for a 16-episode seventh season. The wildly popular show is the longest-running original scripted series on the air premiere episode from the seventh season will air in 2017.

The show’s creator, Aaron Korsch said prior to the announcement, “I just renewed [my deal with Universal Cable Productions] for two years, so I’m assuming we’re likely to have a Season 7, and it’s certainly possible we’ll have a Season 8,” Korsh stated. “I would say we’re not in the upswing of the show’s life cycle. There have been shows that have lasted a long time and much longer than us, twice as long at least. I don’t know how close we are to the end, but I know we’re very likely closer to the end than we are to the beginning.”

The show was created by Aaron Korsch (The Deep End), who also serves as executive producer. Other executive producers include Doug Liman (Covert Affairs, The Bourne Trilogy, Mr. & Mrs. Smith), David Bartis (Covert Affairs, The O.C.) and Gene Klein (Covert Affairs), who all work for Hypnotic.

The show stars Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross, Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen, and Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson.

The most recent season of Suits centered around Mike (Patrick J. Adams), who is facing the tough reality of prison life as his relationship with his fiancé Rachel (Meghan Markle), and the future of his former employer Pearson Specter Litt is in jeopardy.

Suits airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on USA Network.

Which Suits character do you think looks the coolest in zombie form?

[H/T USA Network]