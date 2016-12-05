Popculture

Student Reminds Us To Never Email After Wisdom Teeth Surgery

To cope with the severe pain of having your gums cut open, massive teeth ripped from your jaw, and sutures securing the gaping wounds, one must normally take pretty strong prescriptions. In addition to alleviating the pain, these medications can get you really, well, high. As one student recently tweeted, it’s not advisable to reach out to professors when under the influence of these prescriptions.

Luckily the TA had a sense of humor about the whole thing and hopefully Abby got her paper in on time. It’s possible that this whole thing is a big joke, but it’s still an entertaining joke! When I had my wisdom teeth taken out, I painted a Stormtrooper playing electric guitar on my bedroom wall, so I can attest that those are some very powerful drugs and these emails are very feasible.

