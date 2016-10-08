Stork Outsmarts Hurricane Matthew By Hiding In Zoo Bathroom

With Hurricane Matthew tearing through Florida, it appears that humans aren’t the only creatures taking cover from the storm.

The St. Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park shared a picture of a stork that found shelter in the zoo’s bathroom. While poking fun at controversies surrrounding gender-specific restrooms, the humorous snap was shared with the caption: “no species discrimination in this bathroom!”

Since sharing on social media, the photo has already received over 1.6k likes and nearly 700 shares.

This clever stork isn’t the only animal taking cover from the hurricane. Other pictures from the zoo shared on Facebook showed birds walking around freely inside a building as well as an image of young alligators swimming indoors in plastic tubs.

The reserve is located about a mile from the coast, and is bracing for the most powerful storm that has hit the Atlantic coast in over a decade. The storm recently downgraded to a Category 3 storm, but there it is still bringing in 120 mph winds and torrential downpours of rain to the shore.

The photo album showing the various animal species taking cover from Hurricane Matthew was posted with the caption: “Two days of hurricane prep is now over! Every bird and mammal is housed safely indoors, all venomous snakes are double contained (at least), tortoises and wee crocs are in various tubs and the storks are hanging out in the public restrooms! We love our animals and staff. Take care everyone and be careful. #rainraingoaway #hurricanematthew #zoosrock #matthewsucks”

The weather channels are predicting now that Matthew will follow the coast while staying just offshore. The storm will likely head up towards Georgia and South Carolina just before veering out to sea. It may even loop back around and hit Florida again, according to the New York Daily News.

To everyone in Florida and near the hurricane, be safe out there!

