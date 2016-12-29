Steve Martin Shamed Into Deleting Carrie Fisher Tweet Because It Was ‘Sexist’

After receiving a heavy amount of backlash, Steve Martin was forced to take down his tribute to Carrie Fisher. Social media users branded the remembrance as “sexist.”

The comedian wrote on Twitter: “When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.”

Many Twitter users took issue with the fact that Martin acknowledged her physical appearance before her personality in his tweet.

Twitter user Joe Bennett responded by writing, “I doubt Carrie would like to be remembered as a sex symbol first (but also smart!) I thought it was a tasteless tweet.”

New York Magazine’s, The Cut, also shared an article in which the blogger blasted Martin for the since-deleted post.

“Remember Fisher for her immense talent, her outspoken feminism, and her moving commentary on mental health – not for the way she looked onscreen,” the article read.

While a slew of social media users lashed out at Steve Martin, others tried to offer their support for the 71-year-old actor.

“We live in a society where Steve Martin says a few nice words about Carrie Fisher and people perceive it to be sexist,” Twitter user named Lawrence wrote.

Twitter user Burt Zerker wrote: “The most egregious part of #SteveMartin #CarrieFisher tweet ‘fiasco’? A 71 year old man let himself be #bullied into deleting a condolence.”

“Steve Martin complimented Carrie Fisher, losers label him sexist? It’s people like you who will give Trump 8 years instead of 4. PC freaks!” Twitter user Tim Black wrote.

Steve Martin isn’t the only one to ignite social media outrage while paying homage to Carrie Fisher. Baked goods chain Cinnabon enraged Twitter users on Tuesday after sharing a highly insensitive post. Learn more here.

The past couple days have been tragic for Carrie Fisher’s family. On Tuesday, the Star Wars actress passed away. The following day, Carrie’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, died of an apparent stroke.

Do you think Steve Martin’s tweet about Carrie Fisher was sexist?

