Stanger Things Theme Song Gets A Beautiful Cello Cover

Television themes have become a beautiful art form, and many of today’s most popular shows contain incredible pieces of music.

A couple of HBO shows come to mind first, as hits like Game Of Thrones and Westworld have some of the most recognizable tunes opening up their series. The Stranger Things theme song may not contain the array of strings that these themes did, but the use of synths and 80s places the catchy tune in a league all its own.

With Stranger Things becoming such a phenomenon across all of pop culture, the theme was likely to get plenty of different covers from around the Internet. Whether they be acapella rock and roll, this tune was going to turned upside down and inside out by everyone with an instrument.

What Nicholas Yee did with this melody however, is nothing less than extraordinary.

The talented cellist strung together a medley of the Stranger Things theme song, and some ofthe show’s other popular tunes, and played it on the cello with a couple of his friends.

Joined by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, Yee will take your Stranger Things feels to a whole new level with this composition. It’s strange to hear the melodies take such a classic feel, but you’ll never be able to hear the theme song the same again.

For more of Nicholas Yee’s videos, head over to his YouTube account here. For more Stranger Things, head over to Netflix to watch every episode of season one.

