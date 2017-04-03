Southern Charm Star Kathryn Dennis Reveals New Details After Rehab

If you tend to avoid reality shows that start with the words “Real” and “Housewives” because you prefer diversity in genders, then you might be a fan of Bravo’s Southern Charm. Chronicling the lives of both male and female socialites in South Carolina, the show’s fourth season is about to premiere. One big change going into this new season is star Kathryn Dennis admits it’s the first season in which she’ll be completely sober, thanks to a stint in rehab, which she chronicled in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Of the process of getting sober, Dennis reveals, “You know, it’s been a long haul.” She added, “But I feel more me than I’ve ever felt in a long time.”

“I’m really at peace with everything,” she explained. “Chaos is out of my life, luckily. And, I have two beautiful babies. What else could you really wish for?”

Possibly to avoid getting the children mixed up in anything dramatic, her 3-year-old and 1-year-old are spending the summer with their dad in California.

“It’s been wild, but a great experience,” Dennis admits. “That’s gonna be through fresh eyes, and I think that it’ll provide some new perspective, probably, on these people and on these situations that we have, and Charleston in general.”

“You know, there’s such a stigma around what I went through, and there shouldn’t be,” she notes. “What I went through wasn’t just addressing drug, alcohol, whatever. It was more beneficial in, like, life skills. Honestly, in a way I feel like everyone should go to some type of rehab, because, you just learn so much about people and life, and I think that’s really been key in, like, resolving my own issues.”

Based on Dennis’ explanation, this season shouldn’t be missed by fans of the series. “I think that people will be surprised at how easygoing and normal I can be,” the 25-year-old confesses. “It’s going to be so different, and in good ways, I hope. I know they’re good for me, but hell if I know about anything of the others.”

When the season starts, a flash-forward hints at a romantic relationship between co-stars Thomas and Landon. Dennis explained if what was hinted at is what fans will get.

“She’s got her moment to move in,” Kathryn details. “I think they’re pretty equal, so maybe they found their equals. That’s fine, but she’ll never be around my children. I know that … let ’em eat cake.”

Tune in to the season premiere tonight at 9:00 PM ET on Bravo to learn more!

