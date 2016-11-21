Sons Of Anarchy: Redwood Original Teases Jax Teller In Mayans MC

The Sons Of Anarchy spin-off series, Mayans MC, is generating a lot of buzz ahead of its debut in Fall 2017. Original creator Kurt Sutter will produce the spin-off, with Elgin James serving as showrunner.

The only other person that has confirmed their involvement with the project is Sons Of Anarchy star, Emilio Rivera. The actor played the president of Mayans MC in the original series, and he has continually spoken out about his involvement with the spin-off.

Mayans MC will focus on the Latino motorcycle club, and how they balance family with business. The big question mark regarding the series is when it will take place.

The initial rumor stated that Mayans MC would serve as a prequel, taking place when Jax Teller, the main character of Sons Of Anarchy, was just a child. Rivera’s involvement with the project, however, seems to falsify these claims. Rivera’s character, Alvarez, would need to be 25-30 years younger in this scenario.

Some think that the series will take place after Sons Of Anarchy ended, as some of the Sons’ business transferred to the Mayans in the series finale. Others think the series will take place at the same time as the original, which would indicate the involvement of many of the SOA stars.

Sons Of Anarchy: Redwood Original, an official SOA comic from BOOM! Studios, has teased a possible time frame for Mayans MC in their latest issue.

Redwood Original, written by Ollie Masters and illustrated by Luca Pizzari, follows Jax Teller at the age of 18. As he leaves high school, Teller decides to become a Prospect in the Sons Of Anarchy club that his father founded. These comics are part of the show’s official canon, so everything within those pages is a part of Jax’s story.

In issue #4 of the comic, Marcus Alvarez made his official debut. This shows that Rivera’s character held a major role in the Mayans MC for a long time, and that Jax had a long-standing relationship with him. This is where the Mayans MC time frame comes into play.

If the series took place when Jax was 18, it would be only about 10 years before the events of the original series. If this is the case, Rivera could still portray Alvarez without any problem. The comic also provides a backstory to the relationship between the two clubs, and the show could use that to explore their dark histories.

If this is the case, Jax Teller will surely appear in Mayans MC. The rogue teenager will be a rebellious part of the Sons, and will undoubtedly clash with the club’s president, who also happens to be his step-father.

Jax being an involved in Mayans MC is music to the ears of Sons Of Anarchy fans, but that should come with a grain of salt. An 18-year-old Jax, means no Charlie Hunnam.

Yes, the actor could play young, but there’s no way he could feature as an 18-year-old rebel. It just wouldn’t be believable.

