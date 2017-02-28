Sons Of Anarchy: Meeting Of The Minds Teases Production On Mayans MC Will Begin Soon

It’s almost March, which means the Sons Of Anarchy spin-off series Mayans MC could be beginning production any day now. It was said that the filming of the pilot would happen sometime in March, but there wasn’t any indication as to when.

Thanks to a recent photo on Emilio Rivera‘s Instagram, production could be beginning any day now.

The actor portrayed Marcus Alvarez – the president and founder of the Mayans MC – on Sons Of Anarchy, and he’s going to be reprising that role in the spin-off. Rivera posted a picture on Monday, in the company of SOA creator Kurt Sutter, and Mayans MC showrunner Elgin James.

Sutter and James are the ones in charge of the entire series, and Rivera is the key actor helping to make it happen. With these three in the same room, it’s likely production could be underway very soon.

The script for the pilot has been written, and some of the key cast members have been announced. JD Padro will play the lead role of EZ Reyes, and he’s being joined by Clayton Cardenas, John Ortiz, and Edward James Olmos.

More casting announcements are expected as production of the pilot begins this month. If Mayans MC is ordered to series, the expectation is that the show will air on FX this fall.

Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves