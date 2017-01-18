Sons Of Anarchy Creator Lays Out Plans And Plot Ideas For First 9 Prequel

Just because Mayans MC is the first spin-off series taking place in the world of Sons Of Anarchy, doesn’t mean that the First 9 prequel isn’t happening.

The First 9 is a group of nine men who started the Sons Of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, with Jax Teller’s father being the founding member. The creator had mentioned in the past that he wanted to tell a prquel story about these men, but many thought the series had died when Mayans MC was announced.

Fortunately for fans, Kurt Sutter has said he still plans on telling the story of the First 9, and he expained just how he plans to make that happen.

On Tom Arnold’s podcast, 100% Honest Pretty Much…, Sutter talked with Arnold about his SOA future plans. While speaking about the Mayans MC series, the creator mentioned he visualized the Sons Of Anarchy story taking place in four chapters. With SOA and Mayans being the first two, he said the third was all about John’s manuscript and how the club came about.

Not only did Sutter say when he’d like the First 9 to happen, he mentioned how he sees the script playing out.

“We’ll find a way to shine a little light on perhaps John Teller’s manuscript, if we’re lucky enough to continue. And then what I would do is, not directly, but I would use that as a potential launching point to do the prequel. And that to me is a one off, it’s like 10 episodes -it’s not a series. And whether we do that in between seasons on Mayans I’m not sure, but that would sort of happen tangentially to that.”

According to this quote, First 9 could be much sooner than expected. He went on to explain the premise of the show.

“It would begin in vietnam with John Teller and Piney Winston and it would be about them coming back to America. Ideally to do each episode have a new member join,” Sutter said. “Maybe at that point Gemma’s there but it’s before Jax is born.”

Not only will we potentially see the First 9 on screen, but we will get to see exactly how the men came together and what their mission will be with the club.

This is big news for fans of Sons Of Anarchy, hopefully these plans will be able to come to fruition. Be sure to tune in to FX in the fall when Mayans MC airs it’s pilot episode.

