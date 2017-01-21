Sons Of Anarchy Creator Kurt Sutter Just Slammed Former President Barack Obama, And Donald Trump

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter took to Twitter on Friday morning in light of the Inauguration in order to slam Barack Obama. Not only did he throw shade at the former president, but he also blamed the celebrities in Hollywood for Donald Trump winning the presidency.

Dear Hollywood,

Obama had no love for us. We were just a useful, shallow tool. That pain in your gut is the realization we created Trump. — kurt sutter (@sutterink) January 20, 2017

The 55-year-old director tweeted: “Dear Hollywood, Obama had no love for us. We were just a useful, shallow tool. That pain in your gut is the realization we created Trump.”

Even though Kurt Sutter blasted Barack Obama, he has been extremely critical of Donald Trump in the past. After the billionaire real estate mogul won the election back in November, Sutter penned an open letter to absolutely tear into Trump.

“I woke up neck deep in hopelessness this morning. Staring out the window, the marine layover felt like a death cloak,” said Sutter. “The uncomfortable numbness hanging over Los Angeles was palpable.” But, inspired by his daughter, he said, he decided to think about his own part in the national political mood. “[I]f I truly believe in the democratic process, I have to not only accept that outcome, I have to own it. Whatever divide exists in this country, I am responsible for my part in that equation.”

Kurt Sutter wasn’t the only celebrity to share a reaction on Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day. A slew of Hollywood stars took to Twitter and other social media platforms in order to offer their response to the former Apprentice star taking over the White House.

Of all the celebs that spoke out about Donald Trump, Cowboys & Aliens actress Olivia Wilde might have had the most memorable response.

What are your thoughts about Kurt Sutter's comments regarding Barack Obama?

[H/T Twitter: Kurt Sutter]