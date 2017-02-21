Sons Of Anarchy Star Charlie Hunnam Reveals His Thoughts On Mayans MC

When Mayans MC was announced as the first official spin-off series from the world of Sons Of Anarchy, fans immediately turned their eyes to one man:

Charlie Hunnam.

The actor starred as Jax Teller in the original series, and he was many fans’ favorite character. In the final moments of SOA, Hunnam’s character Jax Teller died, but the spin-off provided hope to those who missed him.

Fans immediately began hoping that Mayans MC would take place during, or before, the events of SOA, so that Hunnam could reprise his role as Teller.

That isn’t the case, and it’s been confirmed that the spin-off will occur after the events of the original show, and Jax Teller will be dead and gone.

Since Hunnam was the face of the franchise for seven years, it must be odd for him to watch the Sons Of Anarchy brand move forward without him. To everyone’s surprise however, the actor couldn’t be more excited to watch the new show.

During a live Facebook chat with EW, Hunnam revealed his thoughts about the upcoming series.

“I really think that, honestly, anything that Kurt [Sutter] is doing I’m excited about, ’cause I think he’s a phenomenal writer and has such a unique voice and vision”

The actor continued later, by saying that he will definitely watch the show when it finally airs.

“I obviously got to know very, very well the world of California motorcycle clubs and I just think it’s a very rich, vital, exciting world,” Hunnam said. “I think that the idea is that they’re going to focus on Mayans, so it’s exciting. I’ll certainly be tuning in.”

Charlie Hunnam is going to be tuning in to Mayans MC, are you?

Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves