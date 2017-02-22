Sofia Vergara Reveals Old Pic With A Dress That Is Barely Tied On

Sofia Vergara has garnered acclaim from critics and fans alike for her role in Modern Family, which has become one of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the last ten years. The Colombian actress didn’t begin portraying Gloria until the actress was in her late 30s, proving it’s never too late to earn the role of a lifetime. Despite the notoriety she gained later in her career, the actress shared a throwback photo that proved she’s always had the style of a stunning celeb.

#tbt😂 @manologonzalezvergara 🕶 #the90s❤ A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Feb 16, 2017 at 8:45pm PST

Vergara played coy by not mentioning what event it was that she was attending, we just know it was a redcarpet affair and, according to the hashtag, was sometime in “#the90s.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another clue that helps date the photo is the fact that Vergara clearly snapped the photo from a television, so odds of everyone having a camera in their pocket at the time for a higher quality still of the outfit places it earlier in the ’90s.

UP NEXT: Sofia Vergara’s Valentine’s Day Post To Joe Manganiello Is Adorable

The expertly crafted “dress,” which looks more like she wrapped some spare fabric around a nice bra and panty set, shows off the actress’ curves and toned figure.

A few weeks ago, Vergara gave us another glimpse of her former style.

#tbt to when I looked like a Vergashian😂😂😂 @barrypeele 📸 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:22pm PST

That throwback revealed how the actress channeled her inner Kardashian when making her wardrobe decisions, and it’s hard not to see the resemblance.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Instagram, sofiavergara]