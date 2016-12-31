Sia Files For Divorce

Pop superstar Sia has officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband Erik Lang. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the two cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split.

Earlier this month, the two announced their split. They said, “After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends.”

The “Chandelier” singer got engaged to Lang back in June of 2014. Two months later the pair got hitched at her home in Palm Springs.

They have no kids.

This story is developing…

[H/T TMZ]