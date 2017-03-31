Sherri Papini’s Mother Reveals Game-Changing New Details

Shocking new details about the California mother who was kidnapping while jogging last November have surfaced, Sherri Papini. Her mother, Loretta Graeff, has spoken out saying that their family was previously forced to report her daughter to law enforcement officials.

In December of 2003, Graeff says that Sherri “had been harming herself and blaming the injuries on her,” according to the New York Post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the time, Sherri was 21-years-old. The incident was reported at the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. However, there report did not disclose any evidence collected as to the validity of the claim that Sherri had been “harming herself.”

Shasta County Sheriff’s Lt. Pat Kropholler said that he spoke to Papini’s mother in 2003 following the incident and he “gave her advice.”

Sherri’s mother wasn’t the only one to report her to the police. Her sister and father also contacted law enforcement officials regarding her behavior. In 2000, Sherri’s father claimed that she burglarized his home. The same year, her sister claimed that Sherri kicked in her back door.

On November 2 this past year, Sherri Papini was allegedly abducted by two Hispanic women and held captive until Thanksgiving Day. She was found along the freeway still in chains. After being discovered, her long blond hair had been cut and her body was badly battered. Papini’s kidnappers even branded her with a threatening message.

At this time her captors have not been found and no logical explanation for her kidnapping has been found.

Lt. Kropholler dished on the latest details regarding the Sherri Papini abduction investigation.

“The Papini case is still active and the investigation is ongoing,” Kropholler wrote in an e-mail. “I realize there is a lot of interest in Mrs. Papini and the details of her case. However, I am sure you can understand the necessity of maintaining the integrity of the investigation. Please be assured that when it is appropriate to release any further information regarding this case we will do so.”

What are your thoughts about these new developments in the Sherri Papini kidnapping investigation?

Up Next:

[H/T New York Post]