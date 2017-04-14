Country Icon Shania Twain Joins Season 12 of ‘The Voice’ and We Could Not Be More Excited

Blake Shelton is going to have some company from the world of country music on this season of The Voice.

Shania Twain has signed on for the April 24th episode of the reality series to serve as a key advisor to the finalists.

“Excited to announce that I’ll appear on @nbcthevoice this month, as a mentor to the finalists. Tune in on Monday 24th April at 8 p.m. ET/PT,” Twain tweeted.

Excited to announce that I’ll appear on @nbcthevoice this month, as a mentor to the finalists. Tune in on Monday 24th April at 8pm ET/PT pic.twitter.com/HqOcDPp2TG — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 13, 2017

This isn’t the legend’s first time appearing on television for a singing competition. She mentored contestants on American Idol, which is no surprise considering how much success she has had in her own career.

After selling more than a 100 million albums worldwide, the Grammy-winner is about to release new music.

Tune in to The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

This article originally appeared on Womanista.