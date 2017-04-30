Selena Gomez Responds To 13 Reasons Why Critics

The Netflix original series, 13 Reasons Why has seen quite the range of reactions since its debut on the popular streaming service. Selena Gomez, who is a co-producer on the series, has opened up about the backlash the series has received.

Selena defended the series at a recent event in Los Angeles, telling the Associated Press, “We stayed very true to the book…what Jay Asher created was a beautifully tragic, complicated yet suspenseful story and I think that’s what we wanted to do.”

She added, “We wanted to do it justice and, yeah, [the backlash is] gonna come no matter what. It’s not an easy subject to talk about, but I’m very fortunate with how it’s doing. I’m overwhelmed, I’m very proud of it.”

Last month she shared an Instagram snap thanking her fans after the series bowed, saying, “Wish the rest of the crew was with us today. Overwhelmed with the response and love @13reasonswhy is receiving. Thank you to each beautiful person who has watched and talked about the message of our show.”

The Netflix series is based on the blockbuster by Jay Asher and deals with the aftermath of the suicide of high school student Hannah Baker, played by Katherine Langford. She leaves 13 tapes for her classmates explaining why she took her own life.

It’s Selena’s second project behind the camera. in 2013 she was one of the executive producers on Disney TV movie The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex, a spin-off from her hit TV show The Wizards Of Waverly place that ran from 2007 to 2012.

