Selena Gomez Poses for Sexy Lingerie Shot on Set of Photo Shoot

2017 has already been a big year for Selena Gomez — she announced new music, scored a major campaign with Coach and was recently spotted packing on the PDA with musician The Weeknd in a move that had the Internet freaking out. Now, the star is making waves again after photographer Mert Alas posted a snap of Gomez wearing a towel and not much else as she got her makeup done in a new behind-the-scenes moment.

The photo, posted late Wednesday night, shows Gomez staring seductively in the mirror wearing only a towel, nude thong and a pair of gold hoop earrings as Alas captures the moment behind her.

“Beauty and the Beast,” Alas captioned the sultry shot.

Some commenters pointed out that the image appears to go against what Gomez said during her acceptance speech at the American Music Awards in November, in which she encouraged fans not to post their bodies on Instagram.

“I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what’s in here,” she said, placing a hand over her chest.

Others are coming to the star’s defense, arguing that as a grown woman, she has the right to do what she wants.

