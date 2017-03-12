Selena Gomez Is Back In The Studio Making New Music

Selena Gomez is back in the studio making brand new music.

The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram Saturday to share a few new pics from inside a studio. Gomez left the pics captionless, featured songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, who she have all worked together in the past.

The former Disney star dropped her new track with Kygo, It Ain’t Me, last month.

While we’re definitely loving the breakup song, we’re hoping Gomez is finding new inspiration based on her relationship with The Weeknd.

Meanwhile, it looks like Selena’s new relationship with The Weeknd has inspired her to do more musically. A source revealed to Hollywood Life that, “Selena is super psyched to be back in the studio again. Joining The Weeknd [27] on tour really revved her up to start making new music again and she’s loving being back at work.”

The source added, “She really wants to take some time now to re-focus on her career and her music.”

