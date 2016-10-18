Season 12 Coaches For The Voice Are Revealed

There are several familiar faces on Season 12 of The Voice!

Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are all coming back for Season 12 of the three-time grammy winning voice competition, The Wrap shares.

While Miley Cyrus won’t be appearing this season, she is set to come back to the show for Season 13.

The TODAY show revealed the star-studded list of coaches for the 2017 season.

Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment issued a statement that said, “We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy Gwen, Alicia, Blake and Adam will bring to Season 12. With Miley returning for Season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

The Voice is always developing amazing talent with the guidance of the coaches and we can’t wait to see what happens this time!

