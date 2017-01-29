Ariel Winter Just Got The Best Social Media Surprise From Her Modern Family Co-Star

This weekend, Ariel Winter celebrated her 19th birthday and was inundated with birthday wishes all across her social media channels. One of many well-wishers was Winter’s Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland, who took to her Instagram to wish her on-screen sister a happy birthday.

Happy 19th Birthday to the little sister I always wanted but never had. I know 19 is the most useless age as you get older but think of it as one year closer to your 20s! Love you so much @arielwinter 😘 A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:59am PST

Hyland shared a sweet photo of the two together with the caption:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy 19th Birthday to the little sister I always wanted but never had. I know 19 is the most useless age as you get older but think of it as one year closer to your 20s! Love you so much @arielwinter 😘”

The two actresses have been working together on Modern Family for nearly eight years, which clearly has resulted in an incredibly close bond.

UP NEXT: Ariel Winter Just Shared A Duel Booty Pic To Celebrate Her Friend’s Birthday

Before her own birthday, Winter wished a happy birthday to one of her friends, posting a photo of the two of them relaxing in a pool.

Happy birthday to my #1 wifey hoe💋🍑love you to the 🌚 A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 27, 2017 at 9:26pm PST

In return, Winter’s friend posted a photo of the two of them to honor Winter’s birthday.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY lover!! can’t wait to get married and grow old together!! :’) forever my wifey hoe🎈 A photo posted by JESSIE BERG (@jessiebergg) on Jan 28, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

On the hit sitcom, Winter plays middle child Alex Dunphy who often mocks her older sister for being so concerned with her outward appearance, but clearly the two actresses have been through a lot together, as they both grew up on-screen, and appear to have a sister-like relationship.

Winter herself couldn’t be further from the character of Alex, a somewhat insecure girl, as she has no problem embracing her femininity and showing off how proud she is of her body.

MORE NEWS: Ariel Winter Busts Out See-Through Top And Daisy Dukes After Bora Bora Vacation /Ariel Winter Takes Hard Stance On Donald Trump Becoming President /Ariel Winter Talks Body Positivity And Reveals The Advice She Got From Sofia Vergara | Ariel Winter Caught Smoking | Ariel Winter Reveals Photo With A Weathered Burt Reynolds, Says ‘Amazing News’ Is Coming | Ariel Winter Reveals Adorable Picture With Boyfriend | Ariel Winter Reveals Bizarre Throwback Thursday Picture

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]