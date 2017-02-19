Cops Fired After Disabling GPS Units To Engage In Sexual Misconduct

Police officers are meant to uphold and enforce the law, but when individuals opt to pursue cheap thrills over serving their community, their judgment must be questioned. A recent investigation into Eman Fondren and Rebecca Martinez revealed the two have been engaging in sexual activity while working, resulting in them both receiving indefinite suspensions, which are the equivalent of dismissals.

The investigation began when Fondren’s then-wife discovered sexually explicit text message conversations between the two officers, discovered when she saw the backed up conversations on a laptop she shared with her husband.

Fondren’s wife’s discovery of the conversation resulted in her attacking Martinez, which resulted in misdemeanor assault charges.

When Fondren’s wife was in a holding cell following the incident, Martinez reportedly antagonized her from the other side of the bars, and also used official police equipment to run a background check on the woman.

The investigation turned up multiple incidents of conspiring to pull off sexual encounters while working, including Fondren instructing Martinez on how to temporary disable her patrol car’s GPS unit.

One such encounter involved the pair disabling their GPS units, parking their cars in a Home Depot parking lot, walking away from the parking lot for some time, before returning to their cars. The officers’ attorneys claim that the security camera footage from the Home Depot parking lot proves the two weren’t away from their cars long enough for any sexual activity to take place.

However, based on text messages sent following this encounter, Fondren expressed his admiration for how quickly Martinez managed to engage in sexual behavior in such a short period of time.

The pair did admit to intentionally disabling their GPS units, with the reasoning that Martinez wanted to avoid a run-in with her ex-boyfriend, another officer in the area.

Making their sexual encounters all the more damning, there were multiple incidents, confirmed by text message receipts, where the two either had delayed responses to calls for their assistance because they were preoccupied with one another.

The officers’ only defense is that the text message conversations were obtained illegally and shouldn’t be admissible.

