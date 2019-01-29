Samantha Markle Not Participating in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Samantha Markle may not be joining the latest season of U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother after all.

The controversial stepsister of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had previously joined this summer’s season of the popular U.K. reality show but announced she wouldn’t be participating after all on her private Twitter account.

“This just in: Not going on [CBB] considering I other opportunity. All up in the air [Laughing out loud],” Markle tweeted Saturday, not offering an explanation to why she changed her mind.

Samantha, also known as Samantha Grant, would have appeared on the series “Eye of the Storm” season, where each houseguest is expected to be a media personality in the middle of his or her own controversies.

The season is supposed to start in August on Channel 5. The season was also supposed to feature Stormy Daniels, though a dispute with producers led to her backing out as well.

Channel 5 has also finally commented on Daniels’ unexpected exit in a new statement only recently released.

“Stormy Daniels was booked to appear on the show several months ago and hours before the show was due to go live, informed the production team that she no longer wished to enter the house as previously agreed,” the statement read.

“Producers discussed a variety of options with her but were unable to agree any acceptable conditions for her entering the house,” a spokesperson for the network added.

Samantha was reportedly responsible for setting up the staged paparazzi photos of Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., and has repeatedly shared her views on Meghan’s marriage to Prince Harry on shows like Good Morning Britain and Loose Women. She one even told Piers Morgan that Harry should have married someone else.

As Kensington Palace reportedly discusses how to handle Thomas’ repeated bashing of the family on the press, they reportedly don’t consider Samantha that much of a threat.

Now that she is out of Celebrity Big Brother, Grant will likely return to the tabloids.

Back in late July, Last week, Thomas told The Sun he told members of his family to “shut up.” Meghan’s father has been giving paid interviews to British press from his home in Rosarito, Mexico.

Days after Thomas’ interview, Samantha took to Twitter to suggest Marklewould be to blame if their father died.

“How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough,” Samantha wrote. “Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I’m holding you responsible, Meg! [Kensington Royal].”

“It is time for the family to draw under a line under all this and back off,” Thomas said.

Samantha, however, has said she is working on an expose of her sister, titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.