Samantha Bee Blames ‘White People’ For Donald Trump Win

Donal Trump’s recent presidency win has caused massive stirs in the nation. We have seen protests and people rejecting the billionaire as their new president. And now, the media is beginning to report on the after effects of the election. On last night’s Full Frontal, Samantha Bee went to town on the reason she believes America has been destroyed: white people.

On her segment, Bee taps into specific voting numbers and does show proof of a large majority. But it is also apparent she is mad about the issue.

Bee then transitions into highlighting a diverse group of new leaders and senators who are slowly mixing up congress for the better.

There’s no doubt that this election has been a messy one. It has polarized a lot of people and groups. But any way it is turned, Donald Trump is the new president and that is something that will deserve a shot from both sides.

