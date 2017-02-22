Salma Hayek Wows At Milan Fashion Week With Cleavage-Revealing Dress

From Paris to New York, Fashion Weeks have been popping up all over the globe throughout February, and Milan isn’t a city to be left out. Salma Hayek headed to the Italian celebration donning a pink dress that put many of the models in attendance to shame.

The 50-year-old star’s figure was a force to be reckoned with as she enjoyed the festivities with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault. The 5’2″ actress paired the pink pastel dress with some platform heels to gain some altitude.

Hayek wasn’t the only celebrity in attendance at the Gucci fashion show, as the lead singer of Florence in the Machine, Florence Welch, and Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston, made dapper appearances at the show. Last year, Hiddleston was announced as the face of the fashion company’s tailoring campaign.

This appearance follows a bit of hot water that Hayek found herself in at last month’s Sundance Film Festival when some of her comments came across as subliminally racist and condescending to Jessica Williams, a fellow participant in a panel celebrating female filmmakers.

