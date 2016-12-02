Rosie O’Donnell Apologizes to Melania Trump for Autism Speculations

Rosie O’Donnell has officially apologized to Melania Trump on Twitter. The apology comes after the actress shared a video and a speculation that Trump’s 10-year-old son, Barron, was indeed autistic. Since apologizing, O’Donnell has switched her profile to private.

“I apologize to @MELANIATRUMP – I was insensitive in my RT – I am sorry for the pain I caused – it was not my intent – I am truly sorry,” the former The View host wrote on Twitter.

The video in question was created by YouTuber James Hunter who put together a collection of clips of Barron on the campaign trail. Those clips were then put together to show how some of his behavior could be interpreted as autistic. O’Donnell then shared that video with her own speculations.

“Barron Trump Autistic?” She tweeted with the video. “If so – what an amazing opportunity to bring attention to the AUTISM epidemic.”

As expected, O’Donnell was immediately criticized for her comments about Barron and for sharing the video.

O’Donnell did issue an explanation for her speculation shortly after posting the original tweet. As it turns out her 3-year-old daughter was recently diagnosed with high functioning autism. This means that O’Donnell has been living in a constant state of learning and reading about autism. What’s more, she was looking for others that might be living with the condition as well.

As for the original video, Hunter has removed it from his YouTube Channel. The YouTuber also issued a statement that it was “100 percent false.” Hunter removed the video the day after Melania Trump threatened to sue him.

