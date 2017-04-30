Roseanne Reveals More Details on Planned ‘Roseanne’ Revival

Last week brought the news that a reboot of the ’90s sitcom Roseanne was being shopped around, with Roseanne herself confirming how interested she’d be in participating if the series found a home somewhere.

In a series of tweets, Roseanne confirmed, “of course I want to do a reboot of Roseanne-new political reality in our country will make for some great jokes!”

Despite the interest in the series coming back, it’s still not a sure thing, but Roseanne announced to her followers, “I will let you guys know when/if there is to be a reboot of ‘Roseanne’.”

Considering she’s the titular character, it’s pretty hard to imagine the series continuing without her involvement.

The series is slated to feature the return of Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, and more original cast members.

One point of contention with fans was the fact that, in the series finale, Roseanne revealed that Goodman’s character had died, so with rumors of his return, how could that work? Don’t worry, Roseanne has it covered:

I’ve already written the scenes about Dan’s death-don’t send me me more suggestions, thnx! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 30, 2017

The series doesn’t yet have a home, but both the show’s original home, ABC, and Netflix, who has found success with Arrested Development and Full House revivals, are both bidding on the project.

