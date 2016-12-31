Amanda Nunes Wins Fight Against Ronda Rousey At UFC 207

In her first comeback fight in a year, Ronda Rousey was defeated by UFC champion Amanda Nunes. This was Nunes’ fifth time defending her title. Nunes won the fight 48 seconds into the first round by TKO.

Before the fight, Rousey knew what was on the line. According to The Telegraph, the Entourage actress said this during a press conference:

“I’m coming back to win this title for the people that believed in me. Everything in my whole life that I’ve worked for, everything depends on it. Everything is at stake. I hear so many of the worst things anyone could ever imagine to think to say to me, every single day. Thousands of times, all these people are constantly trying to reach me to tell me the same thing. People want to see people rise because they want to rise. But they like to see people fall because they want to feel like they’re human like they are.”

Unfortunately Rousey wasn’t able to capitolize on her months of hard work with a victory in the octagon.

Congratulations to Amanda Nunes!