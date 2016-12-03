Rocky Montage Video Celebrates 40-Year Anniversary

You are definitely going to get that “Eye of the Tiger” feeling, and the burning desire to yell “Yo Adrian” after watching this Rocky montage.

The video was mashed together from all seven movies from the wildly popular franchise in order to celebrate the original film’s 40-year anniversary.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The original Rocky film aired in 1976, and the most recent spinoff from the series was 2015’s Creed starring Michael B. Jordan.

Earlier this year, Sylvester Stallone recalled that the first film nearly didn’t even get made. It wasn’t until after two people gave him a shot that the film franchise was born, according to Deadline.

“Irwin Winkler and Bob Chartoff, they took a lot of heat,” Stallone said, “and they were being embarrassed by United Artists and were being told, ‘Why would you waste our time on this? We’re not going to put a dime in it.’ Those guys actually mortgaged their homes, I don’t know if people knew that. They put up their own personal savings, and they weren’t incredibly rich at that time. It was a big leap of faith. So it was a Rocky story on all different levels. I have to give them credit because I certainly couldn’t have ever done it alone, and maybe I realize this more at age 69, but we really did it as a team. You can’t do these things alone.”

Over the years, the Rocky films have been nominated for 10 Academy Awards. In addition to the critical acclaim, the movies have been box office smash hits. Rocky IV, Rocky III, and Rocky lead the list of the top-grossing boxing movies raking in $127 million, $125 million, and $117 million respectively in lifetime gross in United States theaters, according to Box Office Mojo.

Talia Shire, who starred as Rocky’s wife Adrian in the franchise, recently reflected on the magic and success of the boxing movies.

“I cannot tell you how the Gods put together that moment in time,” she said. Rocky was brilliant on the page. We had a great director, and we were blessed by not having any money, because it gave us permission to be creative. We relied on each other as acting partners, as a true ensemble, very much inspired by Burgess Meredith [who played trainer Mickey Goldmill]. I was a very shy woman, so I understood that girl. And I understood that the greatest thing in the world for myself, and for a woman like that, was to have some man appreciate her. That boy, that would be everything. Sylvester wrote Adrian to truly be his partner: a woman he looked to for guidance about right and wrong. And people become very beautiful when they’re loved.”

Check out the Rocky montage above.

Which Rocky movie is your favorite?

[H/T Yahoo, Forbes, Deadline]