Robin Thicke Served A Restraining Order Amongst Custody Battle

The custody battle between Robin Thicke and Paula Patton took a dramatic turn in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday.

Both parties showed to try to gain temporary sole custody of their son Julian with each claiming the other was being investigated by the Department of Children and Family Services. But the outcome ended with Thicke not only losing his bid to have the six-year-old reside with him, but he was banned from even being near the boy, reports TMZ.

According to the website, the judge rejected his attempt to get temporary custody of his son, giving it to Patton instead. The judge also issued, at her request, a domestic violence restraining order. Thicke is barred from seeing his son, his ex-wife along with her mother, Joyce.

However, the singer’s lawyer revealed to the judge that it is not just Thicke who is being investigated by DCFS but also Patton. Thicke’s lawyer submitted a declaration informing the judge that there is an open investigation into Patton for “emotional abuse.”

The declaration said a DCFS lawyer told Thicke’s lawyer the agency will close his investigation as the allegations were unfounded.

The investigation involving the singer was launched Jan. 3 after Julian allegedly told school teachers his pop-star father spanked him a number of times and even punched him.

Following abuse allegations against Robin, Paula allegedly began denying the singer access to their son before filing an emergency order for sole custody.

Despite what happened in the courtroom this Thursday, last Thursday was a completely different situation with a judge denying Patton’s emergency order, saying there was insufficient evidence that Thicke was causing great or irreparable harm to the boy.

Let’s hope the situation doesn’t escalate. Earlier this week it seemed the one-time couple was trying to mend their relationship as they were spotted at a Los Angeles’ building where they were reportedly undergoing therapy.

The couple split in 2014 after spending 21 years together and Julian is their only child.

